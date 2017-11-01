NEW YORK TERROR ATTACK: What we know so far

Eight people have died following a terror attack near the World Trade Centre in Manhattan.

Here is what we know so far:

• A truck was driven down a busy New York cycle path, killing eight people and leaving more than 11 injured at around 3pm local time (7pm GMT).

• Five Argentinian friends were among the dead, the country's foreign ministry said. Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi were part of a group celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation, a statement added.

• A Belgian national was also killed, the country's deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister Didier Reynders said.

• Two adults and two children were hurt after the truck hit a yellow school bus.

• The driver, 29, was shot by police after jumping out of the rented vehicle with two fake guns. A paintball gun and a pellet gun were found at the scene, police said. He was taken to hospital in police custody and was expected to survive.

• He was named by law enforcement officials as Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old from Uzbekistan who entered the US legally in 2010.

• Uber said Saipov had worked as a driver with the firm having passed a background check. The app said it was co-operating with the FBI.

• A law enforcement official said witnesses reported the driver shouting "Allahu akbar".

• New York City mayor Bill de Blasio described the attack as "a particularly cowardly act of terror" and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was perpetrated by a "lone wolf".

• The lights on the spire of One World Trade Centre turned red, white and blue in "honour of freedom and democracy", the governor said.

• President Donald Trump tweeted: "In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person." He later added: "We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!"

• Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "appalled by this cowardly attack" and that the UK stands with NYC.

• Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson echoed her statement, adding: "We will not give in toterror."

• Former president Barack Obama tweeted: "Michelle and I are thinking of the victims of today's attack in NYC and everyone who keeps us safe. New Yorkers are as tough as they come."