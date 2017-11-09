Nelson postwoman attacked by dog

A bull mastiff spared destruction after savaging a passer-by, sank its teeth into a postwoman's bottom, a court heard.

Jacqueline Caton was terrified as the dog pounced on her and bit her as she did her round on Southfield Street, Nelson.

The animal didn't let go and had to be dragged off her. The postie, who was shaking and in agony, was bleeding from a two-inch wound and had to have a course of antibiotics, Burnley magistrates were told.

The attack came a year after the dog, Maximus, then owned by Nelson criminal Paul Norwood (31) left a woman needing skin grafts and emotionally scarred, after it escaped from a property in the town and set about her.

The dog was being looked after by a pensioner when it scaled a back gate and tore a lump of flesh, measuring seven by four centimetres, from the victim Aziz Begum's arm, affecting her ability to use her hand. She also suffered puncture wounds on her leg.

In the latest incident, the dog was at the home of Graham Banks (43) of Southfield Street, where Norwood was said to have also been living.

Prosecutor Mrs Alex Mann told the hearing an earlier court had reports on Norwood and the animal. He had been found to be unfit to have the dog, but magistrates had been told the animal "shouldn't pose any risk to other people."

She said: "It seems that report was wrong. It seems the dog has been signed over to the defendant ( Banks.) Whether he ever wanted that or not, I don't know."

The prosecutor said the postal worker knew the mastiff lived at the house and heard a thud against the door as she tried to put a pamphlet through the letterbox. She pulled it back.

As she retreated, she heard the door being unlocked. The dog got out, launched itself at her, bit her and stayed attached to her. A man then pulled the animal off her and bundled it back inside. The victim was shaking and in extreme pain.

Mrs Mann said: "She says it was a frightening incident. She doesn't deliver to that address anymore. I am told the dog has been destroyed now."

Mr Trevor Grice (defending) said he expressed genuine remorse in interview.

Banks admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and caused injury on August 14th. He was ordered to pay the victim £260 compensation.