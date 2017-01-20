Murder investigation launched after man found with 'significant' head injuries

A murder investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in Blackburn.

Around 7pm on Wednesday 18 January, police entered a premises on Cross Fold following a report of concern for welfare for a man.

Once inside the property the body of a male, believed to be in his 70s, was found by officers.

Formal identification is yet to take place however a post mortem examination has confirmed he died having suffered significant head injuries.

Following enquiries, two women aged 34 and 32, both from the Blackburn area, were arrested on 19 January by detectives on suspicion of murder. They are currently in custody.

Det Supt Neil Ashton, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man in Blackburn.

“The body of a male was found with significant head injuries at a unit in Cross Fold around 7pm on Wednesday.

“We have arrested two women on suspicion of murder and they are currently in custody.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with information which may assist officers can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0802 of January 18.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.