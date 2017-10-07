Motorist Tasered after stolen car chase in Preston

A stolen car was chased through Preston city centre before being stopped by specially-trained police officers.

The black Saab, nicked from Greater Manchester, was boxed in after its driver failed to stop - with the motorist 'removed with force, including Taser', Lancashire's Road Policing Unit said on Twitter.

An inspector was not able to immediately give more detail, but the chase is understood to have happened last night, with police dogs also used.

Pictures taken at the scene show the Saab convertible surrounded by police cars in Lords Walk, with its back window smashed and driver's door open.