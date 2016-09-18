Motorist fled accident scene because of ‘aggressive witness’

A MOTORIST told a court he fled the scene of an accident because a witness started “being aggressive” to him at the scene.

Malcolm Parkinson, 54, of Leyland Lane, Leyland, was caught after a DNA sample on his driver’s airbag matched his.

The part time mechanic admitted failing to stop.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard he was driving a Volkswagen Golf which careered into a Citroen DS3 on Leyland Lane on June 10.

Prosecuting, Pam Ward said: “PC King, a witness in this case, was on uniformed patrol. At 11.40pm he attended Leyland Lane after reports of a man running away from the scene of an accident.

“It was evident the driver of the Golf struck a Citroen, spun out of control and came to rest near the wall of a nearby house.

“Due to the severity of damage, the vehicles were recovered by police and the airbag of the Golf, which had deployed on impact, was examined. DNA led police to the defendant.

“He made a full admission. He had been travelling when an oncoming car dazzled him with its headlights. He said: ‘I didn’t touch the brakes. I remember banging my head.’”

The court heard Parkinson told officers another man at the scene started to get “threatening” and he fled to his girlfriend’s.

Defending, David Scully said: “He is a self-employed mechanic.

“He was dazzled to such an extent he didn’t see the vehicle. He did the right thing in stopping but a third party approached him in an aggressive tone and he made off. The defendant made contact with police the next day.”

The bench imposed seven penalty points, a £250 fine, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.