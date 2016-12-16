Motorcyclist seriously injured after hit-and-run in Thornton

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a hit-and-run in Thornton which has left him seriously injured with several broken bones.

The incident happened yesterday (Wednesday) at around 5.40pm, when a Ford Fiesta and a Yamaha motorbike collided on a bend on Lawsons Road, as the car travelled away from Victoria Road East.

The rider of the motorbike, an 18-year-old man from Weeton, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment for a broken shoulder, upper arm, forearm, femur and vertebrae.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 37-year-old man from Blackpool, made off from the scene. He was arrested a short while later on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has now been bailed until February 10th pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for anybody with information about the collision, who has not yet been spoken to, to come forward.

Sergeant Finn Quainton, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a young man in hospital with serious injuries and we would appeal to anybody with information about it to contact us as soon as possible.

“Maybe you saw either the car or the motorbike in the moments before the collision, or maybe you’ve heard someone talking about it since.

“Whatever you know or saw, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1114 of December 14th.