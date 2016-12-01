Morning after drink drive message

The devastating consequences of drink driving will be highlighted as part of a county-wide campaign being launched this week.

The festive crackdown, which aims to educate drivers about the dangers of drinking and taking drugs before driving, will see police carrying out high profile checks at key locations across Lancashire throughout December.

This year the crackdown will also see officers using saliva testing kits alongside the standard breath tests, meaning motorists will not only be tested for the alcohol but also for cannabis and cocaine.

Modelled on drink-driving tests, the legislation, which was introduced on March 2, 2015, makes it an offence for motorists to drive with certain drugs above a specified level in their blood.

Insp Andy Trotter from Lancashire Police’s road policing unit said: “This year a main focus of our activity will be on late night revellers who may still be over the limit the morning after.

“If you drive at twice the legal alcohol limit you are at least 30 times more likely to cause a road traffic collision than a driver who hasn’t been drinking, potentially resulting in serious injury or death. A conviction could also mean that you lose your job, home, family and friends. The consequences can be devastating.

“We are determined to keep our roads safe, whether that is at night or the morning after and we will be working throughout the festive period to keep the public safe.”

Last year, a total of 3,065 drink drive tests were carried out across the county in December, with 118 people failing.