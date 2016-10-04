Morecambe shop burgled and charity money stolen

Burglars ransacked a craft shop before stealing money from charity boxes.

Police were called when staff at the Little Shop of Hobbies on Pedder Street in Morecambe discovered the burglary when they opened up the shop today, Tuesday.

Intruders had broken into the shop and ransacked it, causing damage, before stealing £60 from charity boxes.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 337 of October 4.

Little Shop of Hobbies posted on their Facebook page: “We are closed today due to a burglary in our shop, mindless damage has been done and Hospice charity money stolen.”