Police have praised staff at a local supermarket who refused to sell alcohol to an adult who they believed was buying it for minors.

Officers did not want to reveal exactly which supermarket was involved.

Sgt Adie Knowles from Morecambe Police,said: “People might not realise but you can get prosecuted for supplying alcohol to a minor.”

On their Facebook page, police said: “Safe guarding children is everyone’s responsibility.”