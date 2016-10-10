Morecambe police issue light hearted ‘clown alert’

A craze where people are dressing up as clowns to frighten residents appears to have hit Morecambe.

Police issued a light-hearted warning following numerous reports of clown sightings in the town on Friday night.

A Morecambe Area Police Facebook post on October 8 read: “We’ve had several reports of people dressed as clowns going around scaring folks, its a craze going round the world! However please be aware, you could scare the wrong person and end up with an unintended outcome. Surely there’s enough clowns in Morecambe already?”

One of the clowns causing concern was at the Battery in Morecambe but when police arrived, the clown could not be found.

There was also a reported sighting of a clown going to a house on Carleton Street in Morecambe.

An axe was later reported missing from the house, but there were no confirmed sightings of a clown with an axe.

A clown with a torch was reported on James Street in Morecambe jumping out at children, one of whom went missing for a short time, said a worried parent.

All the children were found safe and well.

Police said no arrests have been made.