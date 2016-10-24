Morecambe garage pleads guilty after dad-of-four’s horrific accident

A father-of-four from Morecambe suffered life-changing injuries at work when he was dragged underneath a van as he cleared out an MOT pit.

Mechanic Stuart Currey, 28, suffered fractures to his right shoulder, pelvis, spine, hip and ribs when the van was driven above him and he was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital.

Stuart Currey in hospital.

The injuries he suffered in the incident, in November 2014, left him in hospital throughout the Christmas period, before he was discharged on New Year’s Eve.

His former employer Pye Motors Ltd of Morecambe pleaded guilty to breaching safety regulations following an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Stuart, a father-of-four, said: “What has happened to me over the last 18 months has been difficult to take and is something I’m still struggling to come to terms with. I’m still in pain every day, even though things are improving, and I want to make sure what happened to me doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“My life was turned upside down that day and I now know that the injuries I suffered mean I will probably not be able to return to the job I love. The injuries I suffered have had a huge impact on my family too, particularly my daughters. It was very difficult for them to see me in so much pain and I have struggled to do things with my younger children that I was able to do in the past.

Stuart Currey in a wheelchair.

“I’m glad Pye Motors has pleaded guilty to the charges brought by the HSE and hope that this is the first step to drawing a line under this traumatic time and that it will allow me to start rebuilding my life and focusing all my efforts on my recovery.”

Since the incident Stuart has been unable to return to work and has missed out on a number of things he used to take for granted, including playing with his four daughters and being able to get around without the assistance of Natasha.

Matt Garson, a specialist serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell’s Manchester office representing Stuart, said: “The HSE prosecution has been a significant milestone for Stuart and Natasha and they are understandably relieved that Pye Motors have pleaded guilty to the charges outlined by the HSE following its investigation into this terrible incident.

“Stuart went to work that day expecting that his employers would do all they could to keep him safe, but sadly they didn’t, and as a result he suffered life-changing injuries, which left him in hospital for almost two months and facing a long recovery battle and the prospect of not being able to continue in his chosen career.

“Stuart is determined to get answers about what happened to him and his former employers taking responsibility for what happened to him is a major step forward. We are now helping Stuart and Natasha in a civil claim against his former employers in a bid to secure him the funds he will require to continue his rehabilitation and physiotherapy.

“This incident could have been a lot worse and we hope it acts as a reminder to employers of the need to take their responsibilities for safety seriously to avoid incidents like this, which have turned Stuart’s life upside down, in the future.”

Pye Motors Ltd will be sentenced in January 2017.