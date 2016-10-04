Morecambe baby death trial:new date set

The trial of a father accused of the murder of his seven-month-old son has been set for November.

Detectives investigating the death of little Oskar Kennedy-Jobey on October 1, 2015, charged Kane Kennedy, 19, with murder, and his mother Tia Jobey, 18, with causing or allowing the death of a child.

The couple, both of Balmoral Road, Morecambe, will appear at Preston Crown Court on November 28.

The trial was originally due to start on October 4, 2016.