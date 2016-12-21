Moped rider, 17, injured in Morecambe incident

A 17-year-old girl was injured after a vehicle failed to stop after an accident in Torrisholme.

Police were called at 9.40pm on December 20 to Lancaster Road close to the One Stop Store.

A 17-year-old girl had been riding a moped in the direction of Torrisholme Road when a Ford Transit style van pulled out from the nearside, causing the teenager to swerve and fall from the vehicle.

The van failed to stop at the scene and drove off in the direction of Torrisholme Road, with the victim requiring treatment at Royal Lancaster Infirmary for minor injuries.

PC Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Police, said: “We would like to speak to witnesses following a fail to stop collision in Morecambe.

“The moped rider was taken to hospital and we want to trace the driver of a white Ford Transit style van with lettering on the side and a roof rack.

“It will have been busy at the time with people visiting the takeaways and shops on Lancaster Road and I believe someone must have seen what happened.

“Can I please ask for any witnesses who may have information to come forward and equally the driver of the van, if they see this appeal, to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1400 of December 20.