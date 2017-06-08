Missing woman may be in Preston or Wigan

An appeal has been launched to find a missing woman who police believe may be in either the Preston or Wigan areas.

Victoria Gradwell, 30, was last seen in Preston at about 9:30am on Sunday, June 3, say police.

She is described as a white female, last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt, black trousers, grey Nike trainers and carrying a black bag.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We would appeal to anyone who sees Victoria or knows where she is to get in touch with us.

"We would also ask Victoria to contact us if she sees this appeal to let us know she is safe and well."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20170603-1302.