Missing woman may be in Blackpool

A woman missing from Cleethorpes may be in Blackpool, say police.

Julie Ann Repton, from Cleethorpes, has been missing since leaving for work at 5am on May 19.

The 30 year-old left her home on St Hellier’s Road in Cleethorpes and has not been seen or contacted her family since.

She is described by police as being 5’5” tall of slim build with shoulder-length wavy red hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans carrying a white back pack. She also had her blue and white GT Tempest bike with her.

A police spokesman said: "Julie’s family are growing increasingly concerned and want to appeal to Julie to get in touch with them as soon as possible to let them know she’s safe and well.

"Julie has been known to visit Blackpool and we have shared this appeal with our colleagues in Lancashire Constabulary."

Anyone who has seen Julie or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 205 of May 20.