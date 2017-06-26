Missing sex offenders may be in Blackpool

Police searching for two missing sex offenders from Accrington say they may be in Blackpool.

Ryan Humpage, 20, and Michael Nelson, 24, who reside at the same address, were both convicted of separate child sex offences and were made subject to notification requirements upon their respective releases from prison, say police.



According to police the pair failed to return to their address on Thursday, June 22 and are now wanted on recall to prison for breaching their notification requirements.



Humpage is described by police as white, slim build, hair cut to the sides and swept back and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, black jacket, possibly a blue and white shirt. He also sometimes wears glasses.

Nelson is described as white, 5ft 11in, large build, dark brown hair in crew cut which is slightly greying all over. He has two visible tattoos on each finger of left hand, a circular dot on his right wrist and three letters “PFC”. He was last seen wearing black jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.



Investigating officers say they have links to the Accrington and Blackpool areas but enquiries have revealed that they could even have travelled as far as London.

PC Callum Ralph of Lancashire Constabulary’s Sex Offender Management Unit said: “Enquiries are on-going to locate both Humpage and Nelson and we would urge anyone who has seen them or has any information on their whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting LC-20170623-0417.



Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.