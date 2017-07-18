MISSING: Man missing from hospital

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Blackburn Hospital.

Victor Albert Procter, 39, went missing from the hospital at about 9.30am on Monday July 17.

He was last seen at about 3pm the same day walking along Preston New Road in Blackburn in the direction of Samlesbury.

Victor is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, slim build with short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy and orange polo shirt and blue jeans. He had bandages on his wrists, arms and neck.

A police spokesman said: "We are getting more worried about Victor as the time passes and I would appeal to anyone who sees him or anyone matching his description to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0512 of July 17th, or, in an emergency, 999.