MISSING: Man may be in Preston or South Ribble

A search has been launched after a man, believed to be in Preston or South Ribble, went missing.

David Mellor, 39, who was born in Canada, was reported missing to the police on the July 23, say police.

He is described as a white male with blue eyes approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall.

A spokesman for the police said: "We would appeal to anyone who sees David or knows where she is to get in touch with us.

"We would also ask David to contact us if he sees this appeal to let us know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20160722-1785.