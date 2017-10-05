Missing Leyland man may be in Preston

Police say they are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from home in Leyland.

Geno Boyoh, 49, was seen at his address on Alder Close in Leyland at around 3am this morning (Thursday, October 5th).

It is believed that he has left the house and travelled in a taxi to the Preston area. His family haven’t heard from him since.

Insp Craig Appleton from Preston Police said: “We are very concerned for Mr Boyoh’s state of mind and need to find him urgently. If you have seen him or know where he is, please make contact with us as soon as possible.

“Similarly, if Geno sees this appeal himself, I would urge him to get in touch with us or a family member so we know he is okay.”

Police describe him as mixed race, around 6ft 1ins, of slim build with a gold front tooth. He could be wearing blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a green or black waterproof jacket and blue Nike trainers.

If you have any information that could help find him, please call on 01772 209112 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference LC-20171005-0260.