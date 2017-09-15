MISSING: Fears for Clarke Carlisle

Fears are growing for former Preston North End, Blackpool and Burnley footballer, Clarke Carlisle, who is reported to be missing in Manchester.

His worried wife, Carrie Carlisle‏, took to Twitter this morning after the footballer was last seen on Flag Market at around 2.30pm in Preston yesterday.

Family members, however, believe he may have travelled to Manchester since that sighting.

His wife said: "Missing: Clarke's last known whereabouts was Manchester City Centre at 6am. If you see him please get in touch."

The 37-year-old is described as afro-caribbean, six foot four inchs, slim build, with tattoos on his arms.

He was last seen wearing a black zip up jacket, a black t-shirt, blue jeans and Nike trainers.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Holgate said: “We are extremely concerned about Clarke and we would urge anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in touch with us. We would also appeal directly to Clarke himself to contact us if he sees this appeal to let us know he is safe.”.

The former PFA Chairman has a history of mental illness and has talked openly about his issues.

He made 85 appearances for Blackpool, 128 for Burnley and 20 for Preston.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0235 of September 15.