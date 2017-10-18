MISSING: Boy 16 believed to be in Preston

A 16-year-old boy, who has been missing for nearly three weeks, from an address in Stafford is believed to be in Preston, say police.

Joseph Alderson was last seen at around 4.40pm on September 28 at an address in Norbury Junction, Stafford. However he is thought to have since made his way to Preston.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Joseph's welfare and are asking anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, to contact them as soon as possible.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are extremely concerned for Joseph’s welfare and would like to locate him as a matter of urgency.

"If you know where he is, or think you have seen him, we would ask you to get in touch straight away. Similarly we would urge Joseph himself – if he sees this appeal – to contact us to let us know he is safe.”

Joseph is described as white, around 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with short, light-brown hair cut in a ‘Mohican’ style.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 268 of September 30.