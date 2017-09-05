MISSING: Appeal to trace missing teen

An appeal has been re-launched to find a teenager who has been missing for nearly a week.

Quang Nguyen, 14, also known as Quang Maguiem, is originally from Vietnam but had been living at an address in New Lane, Thornton. He was last seen outside Primark in Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, around 2.15pm on August 29.

He is described as Asian, 5ft 5in tall of slim build with short black hair. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black hoody with white graffiti, black and grey Superdry pants and had a silver stud earring.

It is believed he had been in the Warrington area before moving to Thornton.

An initial appeal for information was launched earlier this month but detectives are now very concerned for his welfare.

Det Chief Insp Becky Smith, of Blackpool CID, said: "Quang has been missing for a number of days now and we want to find him as soon as possible.

"We are very concerned about him and his welfare.

"He went missing on a busy Bank Holiday weekend and we are unaware of any other contacts he has in the area.

"I would urge anyone reading this appeal to take a good look at his picture. I believe someone must have seen him recently and will know where he is.

"We are also considering the possibility he has now left the Blackpool area and would ask anyone who may have given him a lift or who may have seen him accessing public transport to get in touch with us.

"Furthermore, I would also urge Quang, if he sees this appeal, to contact officers to let us know he is safe and well."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0972 of August 29.