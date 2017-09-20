Missing: 16 year old missing from Preston for over a week

An appeal has been launched after a 16 year-old boy went missing over a week ago in Preston.

Police say Joseph Alderson was last seen at around 1.30pm on Tuesday September 12 on New Hall Lane.

He is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with short light brown hair and of slim build. Joseph was wearing a black coloured North Face jacket, a black North Face cap, grey and green coloured jogging bottoms and green Nike trainers.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Joseph Alderson, who has gone missing and is believed to be in the Preston area.

"Anybody with information should get in touch with us

"Or if Joseph sees this please make contact and let us know you're ok."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log LC-20170912-0717.