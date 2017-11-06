Masked robbers target two businesses overnight in machete raids

Masked robbers armed with machetes targeted two Lancashire businesses in overnight raids, say police.

Four men wearing balaclavas with Merseyside accents are reported to have stormed into the Spar Post Office on Liverpool Old Road in Walmer Bridge at around 10.30pm on Sunday, November 5.

Police say the men then demanded cash from staff and threatened them with machetes. The robbers are believed to have been disturbed after a member of staff pressed an alarm and they then made off from the scene.

Officers were then called to a second incident just before 11.45pm at a remote pub near Treales.

Four masked men, again with Merseyside accents, are reported to have entered the Hand and Dagger pub in Treales Road.

Police say the men threatened staff with machetes and punched and kicked a member of staff.

Phil Broughton for Lancashire Police said: "We are currently investigating the two incidents but believe at this stage they were committed by the same offenders.

"The member of staff who was assaulted suffered lacerations to the arm but was not seriously hurt.

"At the moment, our investigation is ongoing and we do not have any descriptions of the vehicle used.

"Anyone with information can contact us on 101 quoting log reference 1819 and 1919 of November 5."