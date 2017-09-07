Manhunt underway in Preston for violent sex offender Keith Russell - also known as Trevor Byrne

A manhunt is on to trace a wanted violent sex offender.

Keith Russell, also known Trevor Byrne, 39, was released from HMP Preston today - Thursday, September 7.

Russell, originally from Dublin, was recalled to prison in March for committing public order and firearm offences when he was on licence.

He was due to go to a bail hostel in Blackburn today but failed to attend.

This means he is in breach of his release conditions and is wanted.

Detective Inspector Neil Marr from the Sex Offenders Management Unit (SOMU) said: “Keith Russell is known to have committed a number of violent and sexual offences in the past and so we want to find him as soon as possible.

“We have a number of officers working to try and locate him.

"I would urge members of the public not to approach him but to call us on 999 immediately.

"If you have seen him, please let us know.”

Russell is described as white, around 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build with short brown receding hair. He speaks with an Irish accent.

He also has possible links to the Merseyside area as well as Dublin.