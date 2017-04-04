MANHUNT: Police search for suspect after stolen car crashes into van

A search is underway after a suspect "made off" when a car he was travelling in crashed into a van in Fulwood, say police.

A second man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, close to the scene on Lightfoot Lane.

Police were alerted to the crash after a stolen Hyundai i30 crashed into the stationary van at around 11.20pm on April 3.

Force Incident Manager Grant Smith said: "The police helicopter and dog handling unit were called to assist police in a search after a stolen car crashed in Fulwood.

"One man was sighted running alongside the railway tracks. The man was apprehended by the police by the side of the track and taken to custody.

"We are still looking for a second suspect.

"Anybody with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1658 April 3."