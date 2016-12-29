Manhunt launches to find wanted sex offender

A MANHUNT is underway across Lancashire to find wanted sex offender Christopher Spelman, 57.

In 2014 Spelman was convicted of a number of historic sex offences against a girl in Carnforth. She had been under 14 years old at the time.

Christopher Spelman

His last known address was in Liverpool.

As part of his notification requirements in line with his prison release, he was due to register at his new address in Cheshire, which he failed to do.

DS 2745 Angela Grey from the Sex Offenders Management Unit said: “We need anyone who may have seen Christopher Spelman or knows of his whereabouts to come forward.

“Spelman knows he should have gone to his new address to register and so I would also urge him if he sees this appeal to hand himself in at his nearest police station.”

He may have grown a full beard and is previously known to have camped outdoors.

Outside of Lancashire Spelman has links to Liverpool, Staffordshire and Cheshire.

If you have any information that could help police locate Spelman, call the Sex Offenders Management Unit on 01772 20911 or email somu@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org