Manhunt launched after 'firearm' pointed at people outside Preston mosque

A major manhunt has been launched this morning after a firearm was allegedly pointed at a group of people standing in the path of a vehicle outside a Preston mosque, say police.

The incident happened just after 2.30am this morning when a group of four men are said to have attempted to gain entry to a property next to the Quwwat Ul Islam Mosque on Peel Street.

Detectives received reports that as the men were leaving the address, one of the men in the car pointed a firearm at a group of people who were standing in the car's way.

Officers say that they do not currently believe that the mosque was directly targeted in the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called early this morning to reports that four men had attempted to gain entry into an address next to the mosque on Peel Hall Street, Preston.

"As they tried to leave the address in a vehicle it is reported that one of the men in the car pointed a firearm at a group of people who were outside the mosque and in the path of the vehicle.

"Patrols are currently in the area and enquiries are on-going to trace the vehicle and men involved.

"At this time we are satisfied that the mosque was not being targeted."

Nobody was injured during the incident.