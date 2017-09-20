MANHUNT: Burglar is latest to abscond from Kirkham

A manhunt has been launched after a 24 year-old man absconded from Kirkham Prison, say police.

Sean Gavin, who also goes by the names Ryan Gavin and Sean Hill, of Melrose Street, Failsworth, was last seen at HMP Kirkham at around 7.15pm on Monday, September 18 He is believed to have walked out of the prison sometime before 8.40pm.

He is currently serving a five year sentence for three counts of burglary and theft, after being convicted at Manchester City Crown Court in March 2016.

He is described as white, around 5ft 6ins, of medium build, with cropped brown hair and scars on his left leg, right forearm and left arm.

He has links to Burnley and the Manchester areas.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are asking anybody who has seen Sean Gavin, or knows where he may be, not to approach him but to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 1465 of September 18.