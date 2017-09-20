Man was kidnapped and robbed after Preston flat party

A thug who kidnapped and robbed a Preston man has been jailed for more than three years.



Mohammed Shaaeldin is spending his 22nd birthday behind bars today after admitting his role in a nasty kidnapping incident following a party in Preston in March.



Accomplice Jan Hrkal, who was aided at court by a German interpreter, admitted theft but was spared an immediate prison term.



Preston Crown Court heard the victim had attended a party at Hrkal’s flat, where Shaaeldin was also a guest.



The following night Shaaeldin, of Bow Lane, Preston, and Hrkal, 20, of Moor Lane, Preston, turned up at their victim’s flat at around 10.30pm, accusing him of stealing money and

demanding items from him. He was assaulted before they marched him back to Hrkal’s flat where he was attacked again.



He was forced to wipe his Macbook and the men stole his phone, headphones and two sets of keys before ordering him to leave.



He was left with a cut to his head and hand and a bruised face. He attended Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.



Shaaeldin pleaded guilty to charges of kidnap, robbery and causing actual bodily harm and was given an immediate jail term by Recorder Gary Woodall.



Hrkal got 12 months, suspended for 18 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work, and must pay £810 compensation.