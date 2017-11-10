Man wanted over Spar robbery

Police are appealing for help in tracing a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a Spar.

Christopher Sharpe, from the Hoghton area, is currently wanted in connection with drug supply offences and a robbery which occurred at the Spar store on Alder Drive in Hoghton on October 17.

He is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall with short hair.

He is thought to be in the Preston area.

DS Jerry Sturgess, of Chorley Police, said: “We are actively trying to trace Christopher Sharpe and are asking anybody who knows where he may be to contact us as soon as possible. Similarly, if Christopher himself sees this appeal we would urge him to get in touch to let us know his whereabouts.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1585 of October 17th. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online atcrimestoppers-uk.org.