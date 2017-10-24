Man wanted in connection with South Ribble burglary

Police are appealing for information about a 33-year-old man in connection with a burglary in Walton-le-Dale.

Police would like to speak to Piotr Wroblewski, who has links to Preston city centre, in connection with a burglary on Holland House Road, which happened overnight between Saturday October 7 and Sunday October 8.

Around £1,000 of property was stolen from the house on Holland House Road when the garage was broken into.

Items including a child’s electric car, a pair of skis, a TV, and three pedal bikes were taken from the property.

Officers investigating the burglary would like to speak to Piotr Wroblewski to assist with their enquiries.

Wroblewski is described as 5ft 10in, white, with short blond hair.

Detective Constable Warren Gibson, of Preston Police, said: “We would like to speak to Piotr Wroblewski to help with our enquiries. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancashire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.