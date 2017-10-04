Man wanted in connection with murder is arrested

A man wanted by police in connection with a murder and an assault in Blackburn has been arrested.

Lee Kenyon, 35, was arrested on Tuesday, October 3 in the town by officers in connection with two offences.

Around 12.10am on Sunday October 1 a 23-year-old man was assaulted by a man close to the Texaco Garage in Grimshaw Park.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his arm and back and was treated at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Police were called again around 1.30am on October 2 by the Ambulance Service after a man had been stabbed on Largs Road in the town.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

He has since been named as James Murray, 51.

A 55-year-old man from Blackburn, arrested earlier on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.