Man wanted for ‘cowardly’ attack on taxi driver

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who attacked a taxi driver after a row over a fare.

And detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident in Chorley.

The attack happened around 3am on Sunday after the man got into an argument with the taxi driver over the cost of his fare as he was trying to leave Chorley town centre.

The driver was racially abused on the High Street before he was punched to the ground. The attacker then returned and kicked him several time to his head and body before running off towards the market.

It is thought that he then ran through the town centre and made his way towards the Pall Mall area.

The attacker is believed to a white male, of medium/stocky build, wearing a hooded jacket with blue jeans. He was wearing dark trainers and had short hair.

Det Sgt Jerry Sturgess said: “This was a unprovoked and vicious attack on the taxi driver who was working at the time.

“The offender had argued with the driver before carrying out the cowardly assault.

“I urge anyone with any information at all to come forward as we strongly believe someone will have seen the male drinking in the Chorley area beforehand.”

Anyone with information about the incident or about the offenders can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0200 of November 5.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.