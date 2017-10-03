Man wanted after fatal stabbing

A man is wanted by police in connection with a murder and an assault in Lancashire.

Detectives want to trace Lee Kenyon, 35, following two incidents in the Blackburn.

Around 12.10am on Sunday, October 1 a 23-year-old man was assaulted by a man close to the Texaco Garage in Grimshaw Park.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his arm and back and was treated at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Police were called again around 1.30am on Monday, October 2 by the Ambulance Service after a man had been stabbed on Largs Road in the town.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

He has since been named as James Murray, 51.

Following extensive enquiries, police want to trace Lee Kenyon in connection with both offences.

Det Chief Insp Gareth Willis, from the Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT), said: “We are appealing for information leading to the whereabouts of Lee Kenyon.

“Kenyon is wanted following a serious assault and a murder in Blackburn.

“We would urge anyone with information about Kenyon’s location not to approach him but contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0069 of October 2.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A 55-year-old man from Blackburn was earlier arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.