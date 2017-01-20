Man wakes up to 'disturbing' knife-point robbery

A man woke up to find three men armed with knives in the upstairs of his home, say police.

The three men threatened the 27-year-old man and made demands for cash. They then walked him outside to a relative’s car, a black BMW 5 Series.

Whilst the offenders searched the vehicle for money, the victim ran back inside and the trio have made off in the car. They also stole two iPhones and around £100 in cash.

The theft happened at a house on Ailsa Road in Blackburn at around 1:05am on in the early hours of Thursday 19 January.

DS Andy Horne from Blackburn CID said: “This was a very disturbing incident considering that the men have managed to get in to someone’s home and confront a man in his own bedroom.

“They have then proceeded to demand money, threatening both the victim and his brother who was also in the house at the time, with knives.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the stolen car with the registration BK56 OSR or indeed anyone with any information that could assist with our investigation.

“I would like to reassure local residents that we have stepped up patrols in the area so please feel free to approach an officer if you are concerned.”

One of the offenders is thought to be mixed race, between 18 to 20 years old, around 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins, of medium build with short, dark hair. He was wearing a black Nike jacket or jumper.

A second man is described as white, between 18 to 20 years old, around the same height as the other offender, with a chubby face and short dark hair.

Anyone with information can call the police on 101 quoting incident reference 0062 of January 19th.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.