Man threatened pals and shouted ‘I’m going to cut your head off’

A MAN held an eight inch long knife above his head and shouted “I’m going to cut your head off”.

Sam Downes, 18, of Marshall’s Brow, Penwortham, near Preston, threatened two men who his group of friends had tormented as they walked home in the early hours of October 2.

When one of the men pushed them back, Downes ran into his home and armed himself with a blade.

Prosecuting, Peter Barr said: “At around 1.15am the two men were making their way along Marshall’s Brow and the first recalls he saw a group of males in front of them. They thought nothing of it and carried on talking.

“However, one of the group, a youth on a bike came towards them. He wheeled the bike so that he struck the complainant. The youth said: “Hello ladies.”

“The man pushed the youth out of the way. The rest of the lads then surrounded them.

“The defendant goes into his home and he arms himself.”

He told the court Downes came out brandishing the knife, insulting the men and shouting: “You pushed my brother – come on I’ll have you.”

Mr Barr added: “ The defendant threatened them by holding his knife up at head height and saying: “I’ll cut your head off.”

“They were quite frankly terrified of what had happened.”

In interview Downes, who was given a citizenship award by former Prime Minister David Cameron, argued he acted in self defence but later admitted affray and possessing a weapon.

Recorder Narayan imposed a four month term in a YOI but suspended it for a year. The former B and M Bargains worker must do 80 hours unpaid work.