Man taken to Royal Preston Hospital after pub assault

A man has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital after he was assaulted outside a pub in Chorley.

The assault happened at around 12.45am on 26 November outside The George pub on St Thomas Road.

Police would like to speak to this man.

A man was standing outside the pub when another man approached him and they became involved in a physical altercation.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

They are also appealing for several women who left the pub in a dark-coloured Volkswagen Passat Estate, to come forward as they may have witnessed the incident.

DC Colin Filby, of Chorley Police, said: “We would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images as we believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“If you know him, or indeed if you are the man in question, we would urge you to contact us.

“We would also like to speak to a group of women thought to have been present at the time. If this is you, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 641 of November 26th.