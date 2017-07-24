Man taken to hospital after doorstep assault in Chorley

A man was viciously assaulted by robbers who attacked him on his doorstep in Chorley, say police.

The 54-year-old was returning home from work and had just opened his front door on Seymour street when at least two robbers attacked him.

Police say the man was struck on the back of the head and a demand for money was made during the incident which happened at around 12.05am on Saturday July 22.

Detectives are now appealing for information and for anyone with CCTV in the area to get in touch.

DC Monk said: "A man returning home from work had just opened his front door when he was attacked from behind by at least two people.

"He was struck on the back of the head and a demand for money was made. The offenders also threatened two other occupants of the house.

"No property was stolen however the victim received a number of injuries and has been left very shook up."

The man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information contact DC Monk on 101 quoting ref SC1705559, or email 1811@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.