Man 'struck on head' during attempted car theft on A59

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked during the attempted theft of his car on the A59 near Clitheroe.

At around 3.40pm on Tuesday 3 January, a 29-year-old victim from Accrington was driving his Audi along the A59 and when he has got to near McDonalds close to Clitheroe, a white van flashed its lights.

The driver pulled over on to a side road where he was attacked by two men from the van, who also demanded the keys to his car. He managed to run off and the offenders left empty handed, say police.

PC 3568 David Richardson of East CID said: “This episode was extremely distressing for the victim who was just on his way to work. He was struck to the head and body but thankfully his injuries aren’t too serious.

“I would like to reassure people that these types of incidents are rare and we are working to find the men responsible who could have easily stolen the victim’s car had he not run off with the key.

“If you know the offenders or you have any information that could help, please make contact with us.”

The men are described as white, in their thirties and spoke with Irish accents. They were in a 54 plate white Transit type van.

Anyone with information can call CID on 01254 353563 or 101 quoting log reference number LC-20170103-1262.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.