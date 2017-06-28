Man stabbed in large group fight involving baseball bats, bricks and weapons in Lancashire

A large group of people are thought to have been involved in a fight in Lancashire with some of them in possession of weapons including baseball bats and bricks, say police.

The incident happened at around 7.20pm on Saturday, June 24 when officers received reports of a large fight on Whalley New Road in Blackburn.

According to police several people were injured during the incident and one man, aged 32, received a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

One man has been charged in connection with the stabbing while the police investigation into the wider disorder remains on-going.

A large number of people are thought to have filmed the incident on their mobile phones and police are now appealing to anyone with footage to get in touch.

DS Mark Holland of Burnley CID said: “Our investigation into the disorder on Whalley New Road on Saturday night is very much on-going and we need members of the local community to help us with our enquiries.

“We are keen to hear from anyone with any information about what happened, or anyone who has mobile phone footage of the incident and we would urge them to get in touch with us.

“We understand that people may be reluctant to come forward, however we would like to assure them that they can send us any mobile phone footage via the online reporting section of our website without having to speak to anyone.

“We are determined to ensure that those directly involved in the disorder are brought to account for their actions and any information or footage you can provide could greatly assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting LC-20170624-1502.

If anyone wishes to send their footage to police, they can do upload it via the “Do it Online” section on our website - https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/IncidentReports/Create. Fill in the form, upload the footage and ensure that “LC-20170624-1502” is included in the comments section.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.