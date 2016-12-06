Man stabbed in Blackpool street

A man was stabbed as he walked home from a Blackpool pub.

The incident happened at around 1.40am on Saturday in Lytham Road, South Shore.

The 26-year-old man, was walking home from the Auctioneer pub where he had been drinking with friends.

After he crossed the junction of Watson Road he was approached by a man and a woman

The man asked him for a cigarette and when the victim refused, the male punched him numerous times.

He took the victim’s cigarettes before stabbing him to the lower abdomen.

Two other men then became involved and the victim was subjected to a further assault.

The victim was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with head injuries and a stab wound to his abdomen. He remains in hospital with serious injuries but they are not thought to be life threatening.

Police arrested two teenagers following the incident.

They are now hoping people who were at a nearby party might be able to shed light on what happened.

DC Lee Kelly of Blackpool CID said: “This was a vicious assault on the victim who was making his way home after he had enjoyed an evening out with friends. He has suffered some nasty injuries as a result of this attack and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed what happened.

“We know that there was a party nearby at an address on Lytham Road that night and we would like to hear from anyone who was at that party and may have any information about the incident that could help with our enquiries.”

A 16 year old boy and an 18 year old man, both from Blackpool, have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 108 of 3rd December.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.