Man shot at Notre-Dame Cathedral

A man has been shot and injured by police in Paris after attempting to attack an officer near the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Police said the officer used his weapon to shoot the attacker, who was then taken to hospital.

Police union official Cedric Michel said the attacker was armed with a hammer and targeted a police officer on patrol on the esplanade in front of the cathedral.

The attacker was then “neutralised” by police, he added.

It is unclear whether the attacker was acting alone.

Police in the city urged people to stay away from the area.

It is being treated as a terrorist incident.

The incident comes just days after atrocities targeting civilians in London and Manchester