Man punched after breaking up fracas

A 46-YEAR-OLD man was punched in the face after he tried to intervene in an altercation between two women in Chorley.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the incident to come forward to help the force to trace the woman who punched the man.

The 46-year-old had been sitting at a bus station with his partner when he saw the altercation between the women at about 11.20pm on Saturday, November 19.

However when he tried to help one of the women the other walked over to him and punched him.

The victim ended up with a cut face and swollen eye - it is believe the offender then got into a taxi and drove off.

Anyone with information should email 2264@lancashire.pnn.police.uk with details or call 101 and quote reference SC1607587.

Police also issued a thanks to the public for their help in such appeals.