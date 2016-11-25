Man poked woman in eye during row

A vandal who left his ex partner with a black eye after “poking” her in the face has had his eight week jail term suspended for 24 months.

Robert Leniewski also smashed a window at her friend’s home as the family slept upstairs, and tried to break a window at his victim’s home in Ribbleton, Preston.

The offences put him in breach of a court order, magistrates heard - and when he was arrested police found cannabis on him.

Leniewski, 35, of Pimbo Road, Skelmersdale, admits assault, criminal damage, attempted criminal damage and an order breach.

Prosecuting, Philippa White, said: “They were all asleep when there was a long bang and it was clear a wooden item outside the property had been used to break the lounge window

“She describes she wasn’t in a position to pay to replace it or board it up.

“Having left that address police were alerted and searched the area and it suggested he was intending to go to his partner’s address and commit similar acts of damage.

“When he was later arrested he admitted he had gone to her address and picked up a stone and it was his intention to damage the window. He was also found in possession of cannabis.”

In another incident, he went to his partner’s address with booze and became irate when she refused to have a drink. Leniewski poked the woman in her face causing a black eye and shouted abuse at her.

Defending, Robert Kellock said: “His position is extremely serious - no-one’s more aware of that than he is.

“He was in a relationship with a female who has her own difficulties.”

He was given a 12 week electronically tagged curfew.