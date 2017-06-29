Man missing from Blackpool for two months

A 34-year-old man has not been seen for over two months after going missing from Blackpool, say police.

Qaiser Hussain, who also goes by the names Saf and Safraz, was last seen on April 28 at an address on Hornby Road, Blackpool.

There have been no confirmed sightings of him since and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

DC Rebecca Herbert, of Blackpool Police, said: “Qaiser Hussain has not been seen for several weeks now. If you have seen him or you think you know where he may be, we would ask you to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Similarly we would urge Qaiser himself – if he sees this appeal – to contact us to let us know he is safe.”

Qaiser is described by police as Asian, around 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with receding black hair and a scar on his chin.

He is thought to have links to Manchester and may have travelled there.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 01253 607 368 or 101, quoting log number 353 of June 29.