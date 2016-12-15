Man left with fractured jaw after altercation in Preston

A man was left with a severely fractured jaw following an altercation in Preston.

The incident happened on Thursday 1 December outside Yates’ on Church Street at around 4.15am when a 24-year-old student has been punched and repeatedly kicked which has resulted in him needing surgery on his jaw after it was fractured in four places.

Police would like to speak to these men.

DC 413 Jane Thomas from Preston CID said: “We need to speak to these men as we think they could help us with our investigation.

“If you recognise them, or have any information that could assist us, please get in contact."

Anyone with information can call the police on 101 quoting incident reference 134 of December 1st. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.