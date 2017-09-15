Man jailed for sexually assaulting young girl in caravan

A man who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in a caravan after grooming her has been caged for five and a half years.



Neil Baldwin, 29, of Rosemont Avenue, Burnley, had denied three charges against the youngster, who was forced to give evidence at court.

He was convicted by jurors of grooming, sexual activity with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Judge Heather Lloyd, sitting at Preston Crown Court, hit out after hearing some relatives and friends had not believed the traumatised girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and said they should be "ashamed".

She added: " They might want to wonder why a little girl would suddenly make this up.

"For her you had gone too far that night at the caravan. In truth you had already gone too far when you were messaging her in the early hours of the morning with pictures of your private parts.

"You then had the gall to blame her for what you did.

"She says you have ruined your life and hers."

The court heard he had groomed her with text messages over a period of time and had sent her pictures of his private parts.

The father-of-one later abused her in a caravan.

He will be on the sex offender's register and barring list for life.