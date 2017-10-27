Man jailed for five years over Club Day rape attack

A man raped a vulnerable woman after she had to be carried from a nightclub following a civic celebration.

Andrew Shaw, 24, who gave his address in court as Rawcliffe Road, Chorley, but is formerly of Dickson Road, Blackpool, took advantage of her at a one-bedroomed flat in St Annes on June 26 last year.

Just hours earlier the father-of-two, who grew up in Wesham, had been enjoying the Lytham Club Day celebrations with his partner and children.

Preston Crown Court was told after his partner went home, he went to a nightclub where he met the woman, who had been drinking heavily.

At around 4am, they left and he took her to her flat where they “collapsed” on the bed.

He was found guilty of raping the woman and has been jailed for five years.

Judge Robert Altham said: “A woman is entitled to expect if she is in that condition she will be treated properly and with respect by people around her.

“It is a serious offence to take advantage of the fact she was unable to give her consent - that message needs clearly to be heard by everybody.”

Defending, Chris Hudsonsaid: “The offence was committed by an intrinsically decent young man whose done something in drink that’s crassly stupid. He does bitterly regret what he’s done.”

Shaw must sign the sex offender’s register for life and is banned from working with vulnerable people.