Man jailed after car break-in spree

A Manchester man has been jailed after he stole airbags and seatbelts from cars in Chorley, Leyland and Penwortham.

Luke Adimora, 47, of Brideoak Street, Manchester, was found guilty at a hearing at Preston Crown Court on April 3 for 12 offences of breaking into cars.

Admiroa was handed an 18 month sentence for his crimes which took place between August 2014 to March 2015.

During his hearing the court heard how he stole the items and sold them to online suppliers for around £500 each making between £7,000 and £10,000 from his crimes

Police say he caused in excess of £50,000 worth of damage to cars in his spree that targeted cars usually parked on driveways.

Two Nissan Micras, a Honda Jazz, a Suzuki Alto, a Nissan Pixo, a Citroen C1, a Toyota Auris and three Toyota Yaris were among the cars that were broken into.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Adimora is now behind bars where he belongs and won't be on the streets of Lancashire for a while.

"Please be reminded to ensure that your cars are locked during the warmer weather to keep thieves out."

Adimora pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges at a previous hearing at Preston Crown Court on September 19, 2016.